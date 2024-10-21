Gandapur hints at ‘decisive’ protest against 26th constitutional amendment

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur said that the 26th constitutional amendment is an ‘attack’ on the judiciary by the federal government, which he said has no mandate, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ali Amin Gandapur said that robbery is always committed in the night, referring pre-dawn passage of the constitutional amendment.

“The 26th constitutional amendment is aimed at benefiting the elite. This amendment is not acceptable to us,” the chief minister added. “Such attacks are always carried out at night, like a robbery.”

Ali Amin Gandapur also hinted at another protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the coming days.

“This is a war for the nation. We will be more prepared and have a different plan this time around. This is a “do or die” moment and we will emerge victorious, “Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He also accused some of the PTI lawmakers of betraying the party and supporting the constitutional amendments. “Those who change loyalties will be exposed by tonight,” Ali Amin Gandapur added.

Earlier, the PTI a vowed to abolish the 26th constitutional amendment once they come into power.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Saif alleged that the government stabbed the constitution in the back and rendered the Supreme Court ineffective through secret measures.

He emphasised that the real motive behind the hasty amendments is to evade the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Barrister Saif also warned that history will not forgive those who voted in favor of the controversial amendment. He praised PTI members who opposed the amendment, stating that they deserve the nation’s admiration.

Barrister Saif appealed to the lawyer community to join forces with PTI to thwart the contentious amendment and ensure its ultimate demise.

It is to be noted that Senate of Pakistan and the National Assembly passed the 26th Amendment with two third majority.