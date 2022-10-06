Gang circulating fake currency notes busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police busted a gang involved in circulating fake currency notes in bachat bazaars and markets, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The officials of the Khokhropar police station arrested five men accused of circulating counterfeit currency notes in different markets in Karachi.

Police said that the accused worked as a gang which circulated fake notes in markets. Police also recovered counterfeit notes of over Rs118,000.

WATCH: HOW TO IDENTIFY A FAKE RS5000 NOTE?

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) adopted the best measures to detect and curb fake banknotes.

While talking to the ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, SBP Director Finance Qadir Bakhst gave a detailed briefing on differences in fake and real currency notes.

