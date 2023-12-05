Gang committing robberies for social media videos busted in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police on Tuesday arrested a two-member gang allegedly committing robberies in the city for making a video on TikTok, ARY News reported.

According to the police officials, the culprits confessed to committing robberies and thefts just for the sake of making videos on TikTok in different clothes.

Liaquatabad police recovered Rs 100,000 cash, two mobile phones, and a bike on which the bandits used to take out robberies.

Earlier to this, a robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where robbers took away gold worth millions from a flat located in the Napier Road area of the metropolis.

According to the details, the accused broke into the house and looted around gold worth 12 tolas from a flat in Karachi, the robbers also took away the Penny Bank of the children with them.

Meanwhile, the police after receiving the information reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the location.