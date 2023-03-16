Gang looting people outside banks arrested

KARACHI: Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Thursday conducted a successful raid and arrested three out of five members of the ‘dacoit gang’ from Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, ARY News reported.

According to the SIU spokesman, the arrested accused was involved in multiple snatching and robbing incidents in the metropolis as well as robbing the citizens withdrawing cash from the banks.

The arrested men were identified as Sajid, M Shahid and Yaseen.

The spokesperson said that the gang accomplice informs the other culprits about the people withdrawing cash from the bank.

During the investigation, the arrested criminals admit the involvement of robbery incidents outside banks in different areas of Karachi.

The accused Shahid has been involved in various crimes in Karachi since 2010 and has been arrested before in 14 different cases.

In February, Karachi police claimed to have busted a six-member gang of street criminals in the port city.

As per details, the police conducted action in New Karachi’s Industrial Zone and apprehended six ‘street criminals’. The busted gang of criminals was a sign of fear in the area and was involved in injuring many citizens during robberies.

The arrested were identified as Salman, Yasir, Abdul Sattar, Younis, Salman and Yasir aka Bagali.

