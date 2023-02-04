Karachi police bust gang involved in street crimes

Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have busted a six-member gang of street criminals in the port city, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police conducted action in New Karachi’s Industrial Zone and apprehended six ‘street criminals’. The busted gang of criminals was a sign of fear in the area and was involved in injuring many citizens during robberies.

The arrested were identified as Salman, Yasir, Abdul Sattar, Younis, Salman and Yasir aka Bagali.

Arms, twenty snatched mobile phones and three motorcycles and other valuables were recovered from their possession, said the police.

Earlier, the special investigation unit (SIU) of the Sindh police had claimed to have busted a five-member gang of dacoits in Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, the dacoits’ gang had been involved in over 100 cases of robberies, street crime, bank robberies and other crimes.

He had maintained that the gang would mainly target those who were withdrawing cash from ATM machines or banks. The police officer had said that they carried out successful operations against the dacoits in North Karachi and Nagan Chowrangi, after rece­iving information about their presence.

