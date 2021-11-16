Gang members involved in raping, blackmailing girls nabbed

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell has arrested the gang members including cops who were involved in raping and blackmailing young girls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A gang was busted by FIA that was involved in filming videos of young girls after raping them for blackmailing purposes. According to the agency, two officials of Punjab police were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

The raids were conducted by the FIA cybercrime team in different localities of Rawalpindi following the complaint of a victim girl.

The girl had registered a complaint that the accused Subhan used to send her obscene videos through different mobile numbers. The victim girl said that the accused had demanded Rs500,000 from her after threatening her to forward her videos to her parents.

She stated in her complaint that the accused had asked her and her friend to meet him in a telephone call and later took them to his friend named Adnan’s residence in his vehicle.

She added that Subhan and Adnan had raped them before calling his other friend named Mani there. Mani had arrived there along with his two friends after half an hour who were wearing Punjab police uniforms and raped the girls. The cops had allegedly demanded Rs50,000 from the girls.

It was learnt that the people wearing Punjab police uniforms were identified as Rizwan Ali and Yasir. Rizwan Ali is a head constable at Rawalpindi’s Chountra police station.

According to the complainant, an accused named Imtiaz Ahmed had provided the home to the gang members for raping the girls.

The FIA cybercrime wing’s deputy director told the media that a case was registered against the accused.