Gang of dacoits impersonating police officers busted in Karachi

Karachi police have busted a gang of dacoits who carried out multiple robberies while impersonating police officers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Korangi police raided a location and arrested five suspects. Police uniforms and weapons were seized from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Ali Imran Sheikh, Waqar, Aneel, Dheeraj, and Farzoq Shah. They confessed to carrying out several dacoities in different areas of Karachi.

According to SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz, the gang would pose as policemen, wearing official uniforms and carrying wireless sets, to gain entry into houses and commit robberies.

This isn’t the first time dacoits have used police uniforms to commit crimes in Karachi as last year in October, foreigners from Poland were robbed at gunpoint by men dressed in police uniforms in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality, ARY News reported citing police.

The incident occurred in Khayaban-e-Mujahid, where the assailants, reportedly wearing police uniforms, forcibly took over US$1,800 from the foreigners belonging to Poland, the police said.

The law enforcers said that the foreigners were not accompanied by security personnel and did not inform the authorities about their visit.

The police added that the victims’ statements have been recorded, but none have lodged a report.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the recent robbery incident involving foreigners in Karachi.

He summoned a report from the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Odho. The chief minister strongly condemned the looting and violence against tourists, calling it a ‘demoralising incident’ that damages the country’s reputation.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that the safety of foreign visitors is crucial for promoting a positive image of Pakistan. He directed Additional IG Karachi to submit a report and ensure the arrest and strict punishment of the culprits.