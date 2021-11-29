Gang selling mobile SIMs using fake fingerprints busted in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in swindling people through fake fingerprints under Ehsaas Programme in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the gang of fraudsters including women duped innocent people on the pretext of Ehsaas Programme and got their thumb impression on a blank paper.

Later, the fraudsters used the fingerprints to prepare silicone thumbs, which were used to activate SIM cards that were used in illegal activities. As many as 2,350 SIMs and 1,980 SIMs jacked that were sold were recovered from the custody of the arrested members of the gang.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Maria Rehman, Gulnaz Bibi, Razia and Farooq. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

