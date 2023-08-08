Gang smuggling heroin to India via drones busted

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang smuggling heroin to India via drones in Lahore, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, Anti-Narcotics Force ( ANF ) busted a network of heroin traffickers from drones during a raid in the border area in Lahore and added a policeman was also involved in the crime of smuggling drugs.

The ANF said a case has been registered against a policeman named Sharafat, deputed in the DC office for helping the accused in the smuggling.

Abdul Razak, Jedda, Sharafat, Mustafa and Aijaz Dayal are also named in the case.

The drone and the heroin have been seized, while the search is underway for the arrest of the accused.

Earlier on July 7, a drone carrying drugs worth millions crashed in Lahore’s Kahna town.

Police seized the drone loaded with ‘six kilograms’ of drugs (heroin) worth millions of rupees in Lahore’s Kahna Town and launched a thorough investigation. The drone crash revealed the smuggling of narcotics through drones.