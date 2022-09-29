Gang tampering with IMEI numbers of stolen phones busted

OKARA: The Okara police on Thursday arrested has arrested two suspects involved in altering and tampering International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of snatched cell phones, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspects used to alter IMEI numbers of stolen phones by using software.

Five expensive mobile phones, cash and laptops were recovered from the custody of the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Bilal and Ali Raza, said police, adding that further investigation against them is underway.

In a separate action earlier this year in Karachi, police arrested a six-member dacoit gang including two mobile software experts involved in more than 100 cases of snatching.

The SSP said that the accused used to pay Rs.1000 for reopening of the block mobile while Rs.5000 was given as a fee per set for IMEI conversion.

Various shopkeepers used to buy mobile phones from the accused for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

