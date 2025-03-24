Could THIS selfie mean Gangs of Wasseypur 3 is coming?

Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his role as Shahid Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur, has sparked excitement among fans with a hint at a possible reunion with his co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee.

The trio, who played the iconic characters of Faizal Khan and Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur, recently came together, and it looks like there might be some exciting news on the horizon.

Jaideep shared a selfie with Nawazuddin and Manoj on his Instagram story, accompanied by the caption “Baap Ka Dada Ka Sabka,” and the background music of Jiya Tu from Gangs of Wasseypur.

This has left fans speculating about the possibility of a Gangs of Wasseypur reunion or even a third instalment in the franchise.

Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was released in 2012 and became a cult classic. The epic black comedy, shot in Varanasi, Bihar, and Chunar, featured a star-studded cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Read More: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ announces official release date

The film chronicled the intense and violent clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, leading to Shahid’s dismissal from Wasseypur, and laid the groundwork for a gripping tale of power, revenge, and betrayal.

Given their past roles and Jaideep’s recent Instagram post, it seems the magic of Gangs of Wasseypur could be rekindled.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what the future holds for the three legendary actors, and whether they might reunite on screen once again for something special.

In other news, Bollywood film star, Ajay Devgn is returning to the big screen in his iconic role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the much-awaited sequel Raid 2.

Following the success of the 2018 film Raid, Devgn is set to reprise his role in this high-octane action thriller. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 promises to deliver another gripping story filled with suspense and drama.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 1st May 2025. Ajay Devgn shared the film’s poster on social media, teasing fans with the tagline: “Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid.” He further confirmed the release date by stating, “Raid 2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”