‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director reacts to reports of third movie

“Gangs of Wasseypur” director Anurag Kashyap broke silence on the reports of extending the franchise with a third movie.

The gangster action crime movie starring Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a cult classic in Bollywood history with fans asking for a third part of the movie.

Now, director Anurag Kashyap has said that he was not interested in returning for another movie to take the story forward from “Gangs of Wasseypur 2,” an Indian media outlet reported.

When asked about the reports of him working to make the third part of the movie, the director was quick to dismiss the rumours, saying he wanted to make movies on different stories as a director.

“No, it won’t come. I don’t want to create a Wasseypur universe. Businessmen have a different way of thinking. Everything is being turned into a universe. I am not chasing that. Instead, I want to make a different variety of films and tell different stories,” Kashyap added.

“I will make Wasseypur 3 when I get sick, in need of money, and would not see any way out. It will be made when I have no other way to work, and then I will announce Wasseypur 3 and make money for my treatment,” he stated.

The original ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap, was released in 2012.

The cast of the movie included Bollywood stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The second part of the movie was released in the same year and both movies became box-office hits in no time.

Gangs Of Wasseypur series tells the story of a coal mafia family in the town of Wasseypur.

“Bad Newz” actor Vicky Kaushal began his career as an assistant director to Kashyap for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ while the movie also gave Huma Qureshi her first break in the Bollywood film industry.