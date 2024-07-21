Vicky Kaushal recalls terrifying encounter during ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the success of his recent movie “Bad Newz” co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

He has scored his career-best Box Office opening with the same film after it finally hit the theatres on July 19, raking in a total of INR8.62 crore at the ticket windows.

Now a leading Bollywood star, Vicky Kaushal began his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for the superhit film “Gangs of Wasseypur”.

During a recent interview to an Indian YouTuber, the actor recalled a terrifying incident when he was almost beaten up by the sand mafia while working on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Kaushal said that the coal smuggling scenes in the movie were real as the crew shot it.

However, the actor and his team were faced with a dangerous situation when they tried to capture visuals of illegal sand mining.

“I was baffled because that was the first time I realised that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks,” Vicky Kaushal said.

According to the Bollywood star, around 500 people surrounded them when they were secretly filming the illegal mining.

“The camera attendant was an old man and he called the film’s unit saying that the camera wouldn’t come on time because they were caught up in a situation here,” he said.

However, the cameraperson’s call made the people suspicious and they thought that he was calling the authorities, he added

“That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. We both were about to get beaten up, but we somehow escaped,” Vicky Kaushal recalled.

Meanwhile, ‘Bad Newz’, co-starring Kaushal with Punjabi cinema superstar Ammy Virk and rising starlet Triptii Dimri, along with Neha Dhupia, continues its successful box office run.

The rom-com flick, directed by Anand Tiwari, opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics, upon its release on July 19.