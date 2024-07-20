web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Vicky Kaushal scores career-best opening with ‘Bad Newz’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

After winning over everyone with his effortlessly smooth moves in the Punjabi dance number ‘Tauba Tauba’, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has also scored his career-best Box Office opening with the same film ‘Bad Newz’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The much-awaited rom-com of Dharma Productions, ‘Bad Newz’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri, finally hit the theatres on Friday, raking in a total of INR8.62 crore at the ticket windows.

This opening-day Box Office collection of the title has overtaken the first-day earnings of Kaushal’s last blockbuster, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ (2019), to become the best opening of his 9-year career so far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Notably, Aditya Dhar’s military action drama earned INR8.2 crores in its release day ticket sales.

Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Raazi’, Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw’s biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ with Sara Ali Khan are some other best openings of his film career.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif’s reaction to trending dance in ‘Tauba Tauba’

The spiritual sequel to ‘Good Newwz’ (2019), Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime’s co-production ‘Bad Newz’, co-stars Kaushal with Punjabi cinema superstar Ammy Virk and rising starlet Triptii Dimri, along with Neha Dhupia.

The rom-com flick, directed by Anand Tiwari, opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics, upon its release on July 19.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.