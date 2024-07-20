Vicky Kaushal scores career-best opening with ‘Bad Newz’

After winning over everyone with his effortlessly smooth moves in the Punjabi dance number ‘Tauba Tauba’, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has also scored his career-best Box Office opening with the same film ‘Bad Newz’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The much-awaited rom-com of Dharma Productions, ‘Bad Newz’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri, finally hit the theatres on Friday, raking in a total of INR8.62 crore at the ticket windows.

This opening-day Box Office collection of the title has overtaken the first-day earnings of Kaushal’s last blockbuster, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ (2019), to become the best opening of his 9-year career so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Notably, Aditya Dhar’s military action drama earned INR8.2 crores in its release day ticket sales.

Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Raazi’, Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw’s biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ with Sara Ali Khan are some other best openings of his film career.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif’s reaction to trending dance in ‘Tauba Tauba’

The spiritual sequel to ‘Good Newwz’ (2019), Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime’s co-production ‘Bad Newz’, co-stars Kaushal with Punjabi cinema superstar Ammy Virk and rising starlet Triptii Dimri, along with Neha Dhupia.

The rom-com flick, directed by Anand Tiwari, opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics, upon its release on July 19.