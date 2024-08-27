‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ to be ‘back again’: Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood film director Anurag Kashyap has shared exciting news about the beloved action-drama film “Gangs of Wasseypur.”

Taking to Instagram, the film director announced that fans would experience the film on the big screens as it is set for a theatrical re-release.

Sharing the official posters of both parts of the film, Anurag Kashyap announced that the movie will be re-released in theatres from August 30 to September 5.

“In three days the Gang will be back again .. GOW back in cinemas,” Kashyap wrote in the caption of the post.

‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha has become a cult classic in Bollywood history.

Days earlier, director Anurag Kashyap said that he was not interested in returning for another movie to take the story forward from “Gangs of Wasseypur 2.”

When asked about the reports of him working to make the third part of the movie, the director was quick to dismiss the rumours, saying he wanted to make movies on different stories as a director.

“No, it won’t come. I don’t want to create a Wasseypur universe. Businessmen have a different way of thinking. Everything is being turned into a universe. I am not chasing that. Instead, I want to make a different variety of films and tell different stories,” Kashyap added.

“I will make Wasseypur 3 when I get sick, in need of money, and would not see any way out. It will be made when I have no other way to work, and then I will announce Wasseypur 3 and make money for my treatment,” he stated.

Pertinent to note here that the original ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap, was released in 2012.

The second part of the movie was released in the same year and both movies became box-office hits in no time.