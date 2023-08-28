Ganguly trolled for terming India bowling best in world

Former India captain Saurav Ganguly is getting trolled for saying there was no better pace bowling trio than Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief made the statement on an Indian sports channel. He said Jasprit Bumrah’s return will make a difference for the side.

“It’s a very strong team. Bumrah is back, which makes the team even stronger,” the former batter said. “The bowling attack is very good – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj. You can’t get a better fast bowling attack.”

Sourav Ganguly said, “you can’t get a better bowling trio than Bumrah, Shami and Siraj. They’re the force to be reckoned with”. (Star). pic.twitter.com/Jk1swLJhtd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 22, 2023

Saurav Ganguly came under criticism from social media users. They believe other nations boast better bowling units than that of India’s.

Here are some of the comments.

What about

Haris RAUF 💥

Shaheen 🦅

Naseem#PakistanCricket — Mohid 504 (@Itx504) August 22, 2023

You can get about 6-7 better pace bowling trios tbh. — Indian Tintin (@IndianTintin_) August 22, 2023

Lol…. these trio will score centuries than their batsmen 🥴 — iue (@IUE1025) August 23, 2023

Starc , Cummins , Hazlewood , Zampa laughing at Corner — Rii Sounab (RS) 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mesounab) August 23, 2023

Erm.. think the South Africa, England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand line ups might laugh at that statement — bazzzz (@bazzzz12306853) August 22, 2023

Nobody fears Shami and Siraj. England would take them both for 10 an over. — Andy (@andyh769) August 22, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the trio are part of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023. They will also feature in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

Related – Rohit Sharma avoids “toughest Pakistan bowler” question