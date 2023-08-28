27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Ganguly trolled for terming India bowling best in world

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former India captain Saurav Ganguly is getting trolled for saying there was no better pace bowling trio than Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief made the statement on an Indian sports channel. He said Jasprit Bumrah’s return will make a difference for the side.  

“It’s a very strong team. Bumrah is back, which makes the team even stronger,” the former batter said. “The bowling attack is very good – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj. You can’t get a better fast bowling attack.”

Saurav Ganguly came under criticism from social media users. They believe other nations boast better bowling units than that of India’s. 

Here are some of the comments.

It is pertinent to mention that the trio are part of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023. They will also feature in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup at home.  

Related – Rohit Sharma avoids “toughest Pakistan bowler” question

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.