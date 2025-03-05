Garden missing children case handed over to AVCC

KARACHI: The Garden missing children case has been shifted to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) by the AIG Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Two little boys named Aaliyan and Ali Raza were reported missing in the Garden area of Karachi in January 2025.

Following a request from the missing child’s mother, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho has decided to transfer the high-profile case to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) for further investigation.

A formal directive has been issued, instructing AVCC SSP to personally oversee the case, ensuring a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The order also mandates that the investigation be assigned to a responsible officer who will handle the matter strictly on merit.

The transfer follows a petition filed by Zainab Yunus, requesting a change in the investigation team.

Read more: Two minor boys go missing in Karachi

According to the parents, the missing boys were friends and playing outside their homes when they went missing.

Police launched the search but no clues have been found yet. Police officials said that Aaliyan and Ali are residents of the same locality and police teams are actively searching them at different locations.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the children’s mysterious disappearance and directed the police officials to recover them as soon as possible.