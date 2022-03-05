Garment trader killed in gun attack on car in Karachi

KARACHI: A garment trader has been killed in a gun attack on his car in Karachi’s Liaquatabad 10 number area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police said that the slain man was identified as 40-year-old Imran Haroon who was a garment trader. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said that Haroon was shot in the head by the unidentified assailants on a motorcycle. They expressed suspicions that it was a target killing case as the attackers snatched nothing from him. The policemen found a round of 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

“The slain citizen was a garment trader at Bolton Market and he was shot dead while returning to the home located in Nazimabad area.

Police added that they are also collecting information from slain Haroon’s family.

