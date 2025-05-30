Gas connections: Major updates for domestic consumers

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik announced that a decision regarding the lifting of the ban on domestic gas connections will be made soon.

Malik, in his statement, said he would meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shortly to discuss the issue in detail and asserted that this is a nationwide concern that needs to be addressed.

Malik added that he had already discussed the matter of lifting of ban on domestic gas connections with the prime minister earlier and will keep the public informed on any progress.

On another front, the minister revealed that the government has taken significant measures to curb diesel smuggling across the country.

He said the digitalisation of all trucks transporting diesel will soon be completed, and the unloading points of these tankers will now be recorded in the official system.

Read more: OGRA approves gas price adjustments across Pakistan

The petroleum minister also announced the launch of a nationwide drive to digitize all petrol pumps, noting that manual filling machines enable fuel theft and the sale of smuggled diesel.

Petrol stations are now being mandated to install digital systems, with data integration to be ensured with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Addressing energy sector developments, Malik disclosed that power generation companies had earlier committed to purchasing six LNG cargoes, but are now backing out of those import plans.

He also mentioned that efforts are underway with the United States to facilitate petroleum imports and improve the trade balance. A committee led by the Finance Minister is currently working on this initiative.