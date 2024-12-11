Gas crisis worsens in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi is facing a severe gas crisis, with supply disruptions reported in 70% of the city’s areas as the mercury has dropped, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, residents of Chaklala Scheme III, Gulistan Colony, Wilayat Homes, Eidgah Mohalla, Jamia Masjid Road, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Kashmirian, Sadiqabad Khurram Colony, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, and Dhoke Kala Khan are unable to prepare meals due to the lack of gas supply.

The crisis has also forced the closure of tandoors in many neighborhoods as the people are struggling to manage daily needs.

The gas crisis has distressed parents especially, as they are sending their children to school without breakfast.

Read more: SNGPL reveals new gas supply schedule for winter season

According to the revised gas supply timetable permits consumers to access gas during three designated time periods: 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Under the new schedule, consumers can utilize services during three different time slots within a 24-hour period: 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Read more: SNGPL disconnects 7,187 illegal gas connections in Punjab, KP

The time slots are detailed as follows: 6 AM to 9 AM in the morning for preparing breakfast and heating; 12 PM to 2 PM for midday cooking; and from 6 PM to 9 PM for dinner.