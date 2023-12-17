Gas cylinder blast at sweet shop injures three in Karachi

KARACHI: Three persons including a security guard were injured in a gas cylinder blast at a sweet shop in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said that three persons sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a sweet shop in the Bahadurabad area.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and started rescue activities.

In October, two people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop located at Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi.

According to the police, two cylinders exploded inside a fast-food shop, which was closed. Due to the intensity of the blast, two passersby were injured.

Several vehicles and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast. The injured were moved to the nearest hospital, the police said.

Three people including the shop owner were arrested by the police and shifted to the police station for legal action.