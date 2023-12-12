Gas leakage leaves mother, four children dead in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least five people dead as gas leaked in a house in Nawansher Abbottabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, police officials said that five members of family including a woman and her four children suffocated to death as the gas leaked inside their house.

Police spokesperson further said that the father of the children has been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

In a separate incident, a gas explosion in a house – used to sell computer equipment online – was reported from Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, in which one person died.

According to the rescue officials, the reason for the explosion was due to gas filling in a house, while the victim who perished in the explosion was identified as the gatekeeper of the house, whose body is been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

As per fire brigade sources, the explosion was so powerful that it affected the roof and walls of the house, as well as destroyed goods presented at the spot.

The police officials stated that the house was filled with gas and a short circuit triggered the blast, while further investigation is underway to uncover the reason of the incident.

The body of the watchman has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to the heirs.