Karachiites face 10-hour gas load shedding as winter approaches

KARACHI: As winter approaches, the gas crisis has hit Karachiites hard as they had to face upto 10 hours of gas load shedding in a day, making cooking and other domestic affairs difficult for them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has started load shedding on the same footing as of K-Electric while locals have also complained that some of the SSGC staffers are allegedly involved in closing valves supplying gas to the consumers.

It emerged that North Karachi Sector 11-C-2, New Karachi, Federal B Area, and Bufferzone areas have been getting gas supply from 12:00 midnight to 6:00 am. “We are facing a gas load shedding for upto 10 hours,” the residents complained.

Recently, the gas utility has advised citizens to purchase expensive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet their fuel needs amid an ongoing gas shortage.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in a statement told gas users to purchase LPG online on a Twitter account.

The gas users have to deposit a hefty amount in advance with the company to buy the gas cylinder. “A gas buyer has to pay Rs. 5000 in advance for a cylinder of 11.8 KG gas and 4,500 rupees for 10 KG cylinder”, the gas utility stated.

A spokesperson of the gas company has said that Karachi’s gas demand is up to 1225 Million Cubic Feet Per Day (MMCFD), and supply to the city has been 1029 MMCFD thus the city is facing a shortfall of 196 MMCFD of gas.

