Gas outage hits several areas of Karachi

KARACHI: A sudden gas outage hit several areas of Karachi, worsening the ongoing gas crisis of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the shortage of gas in the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system further intensified the gas crisis in several areas of Karachi.

The residents of Manzoor Colony, Chanesar Goth, PECHS Society, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal area are facing gas outage for two hours, meanwhile, gas supply has been suspended in other areas including New Karachi, Orangi, Landhi, Malir, Baloch Colony, and Karsaz.

Additionally, Liaquatabad, Keamari, and Khawaja Ajmeringri are facing the same gas outage issues.

However, both domestic and commercial consumers are struggling with the gas disruption, particularly on a holiday.

On the other hand, the authorities asserted that a power failure occurred at the Naimat Bisal plant on Saturday night, impacting the gas supply to SSGC.

The plant typically provides SSGC with 160 MMCFD of gas. As of now, the team at Naimat Bisal has managed to recover 57 MMCFD, while efforts are underway to restore the remaining 103 MMCFD.

Authorities are working diligently to resolve the issue and fully restore gas supply.

Last month, Gas supply to several areas of Sindh and Balochistan was affected due to gas leakage in one of the feeder lines of the Gambat Gas field, supplying gas to SSGC, the company’s spokesperson said.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson, due to the gas leakage, the system is experiencing a gas shortage of 38mmcfd.

The statement said that a team of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has begun pipeline repair which is expected to be completed within 20 hours.

“Due to this reason, some areas in Sindh and Balochistan will face low gas pressure. Inconvenience is regretted,” said the SSGC.

On July 28, the gas supply was suspended in half of Karachi for 24 hours.

According to Sui Southern spokesperson, the shutdown, which affected both domestic and industrial consumers, was due to the joining of transmission pipeline work.