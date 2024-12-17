Gas pipeline freezes as temperature drops to -6°C in Quetta

KARACHI: Gas supply to parts of Quetta and surrounding areas has been disrupted as the temperature plummeted to -6°C, causing a major gas pipeline to freeze, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The SSGC spokesperson stated that an 18-inch diameter pipeline in Quetta has frozen, particularly impacting areas like Nawan Killi and its adjoining localities.

Additionally, gas supply has been affected in Pishin, Kuchlak, Bostan, and Ziarat due to the extreme cold weather.

Technical teams have been working on the frozen pipeline since 6 AM to restore the gas supply, the SSGC spokesperson further added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While very cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in the hilly areas during the period.

Shallow to moderate fog (in patches) was likely at few places in Northeast/South Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was passing over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas.