Karachi suffers from widespread gas disruption

KARACHI: Gas supply has been suspended in multiple neighbourhoods across Karachi, causing inconvenience to residents, ARY News reported.

According to reports, areas affected include Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, and Manzoor Colony.

Similarly, neighbourhoods like Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, North Nazimabad, and Liaquatabad have also reported a complete halt in gas supply.

In Malir and several blocks of Gulistan-e-Johar, residents faced a sudden disruption, adding to their woes.

Citizens complained that the gas supply was cut an hour earlier than the scheduled time provided by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which had promised to maintain the supply until 10 p.m.

On December 12, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) revealed a new gas supply plan for the upcoming winter season, aimed at ensuring a consistent pressure supply for consumers.

This updated plan allows consumers to effectively schedule their cooking and daily activities.

To ensure an uninterrupted full-pressure supply, this new plan has been introduced to assist customers. It will take effect from November 2024.

Updated Gas Schedule for Winter:

The revised gas supply timetable permits consumers to access gas during three designated time periods: 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m, and 6:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m.

