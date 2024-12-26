OGDCL discovers gas reserves in KP

Under the natural resources exploration projects of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered significant gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The discovered reserves are capable of producing up to 2.14 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The discovery will significantly enhance the country’s energy self-sufficiency. It will also open up new ways for further exploration in the mining sector.

On December 13, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced the discovery of oil and gas reservoir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the new reserves were found in the Bettani-2 well located in Lakki Marwat district.

The discovery is expected to increase Pakistan’s gas and oil reserves, with the well currently producing 2.14 million standard cubic feet of gas and 74 barrels of condensate per day.

This is the first hydrocarbon discovery in the Wali Block’s Sama Nasak Formation, highlighting the potential of the area for further exploration.

OGDCL plans to conduct further drilling activities in the region to explore additional reserves. The company holds 100% shares of the well, and the discovery is a major breakthrough for Pakistan’s energy sector.

Earlier, in July, Mari Petroleum Company successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh.

The company completed the testing, production, and transmission of an additional 3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

This development was announced following the submission of detailed reports to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).