Gas supply to be restored in Punjab, KP on July 7

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has notified the schedule for the restoration of gas supply to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The notification issued by SNGPL stated that the gas supply will be restored to the general industry in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

It added that the gas supply to the Combined Natural Gas (CNG) sector will also be restored besides gas restoration to textile, cement, paper, fertilisers and food industries.

Earlier in the day, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will resume their operations from July 5 across Sindh after observing two weeks long closure.

According to the SSGC spokesperson, the CNG stations will reopen across Sindh from 8:00 am on Monday, July 5.

On June 28, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced the suspension of gas supply to CNG stations and the non-export sector till July 5 across Sindh.

The SSGC spokesperson had said that CNG filling stations in Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi will remain closed till July 5.

It added that SSGC was facing a shortfall of 160 MMCFD due to the Annual Turn-Around (ATA) of the KPD gas field which resulted in a decrease in gas availability in the line pack and low pressure in the system.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had also notified the suspension of gas and RLNG supplies to CNG stations, cement and non-export industrial sector in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the gas load management.

According to SNGPL, gas and RNLG supply to the said sectors will be suspended from June 29 midnight till July 5, 2021 midnight. It added that Engro Elengy Terminal Private Limited (EETPL) RLNG Terminal 1 will be closed due to unplanned dry dock activities, resulting in a disruption in gas supply.