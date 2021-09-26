Gas supply to CNG stations restored

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced that gas supply to CNG stations has been restored, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The commodity supply to CNG stations had been curtailed two days ago by the SSGCL owing to an emergency shutdown repair of Pakistan’s LNG Terminal at Port Qasim.

In a statement, SSGC said, “during this outage, M/s PGPCL would repair its 30 inches pipeline from FOTCO terminal to SSGCL Bin Qasim CTS. During this outage, gas flow would be zero from this terminal.”

The company had, however, assured to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to its domestic and commercial customers under the load management plan.