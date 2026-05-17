KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has announced the successful completion of pipeline-lowering work near the NIPA flyover, resulting in the restoration of gas supply to several affected areas, ARY News reported.

According to a social media update by the utility company, gas supply has been fully restored to the localities that experienced temporary suspensions during the maintenance work.

The affected areas included major healthcare facilities and residential localities, such as:

Liaquat National Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, and the Karachi Central Prison.

All blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

PECHS, Saddar, Garden, and surrounding areas.

Jamshaid Road, Jahangir Road, PIB Colony, and Lines Area.

Lyari and parts of Kharadar.

Earlier, according to the SSGC, the work was being conducted at the request of Trans Karachi. The project involves lowering heavy-pressure pipelines (16-inch and 20-inch diameters) near the BRT route at Nipa.

The SSGC completed the work during a scheduled shutdown starting Saturday at 10:00 PM and ending Sunday at 5:00 AM.

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