Gas supply suspended to CNG stations, non-export industries

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Saturday announced the suspension of gas supply to Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations and non-export sector across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the SNGPL has suspended gas supply to CNG stations and non-export industrial sector for an indefinite period.

The gas supply of CNG stations and the non-export sector would be given to power stations, according to a statement issued by the SNGPL spokesperson.

READ ALSO: Gas supply to be restored in Punjab, KP on July 7

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had restored gas supply to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) last month in July.

READ: ‘ELECTRICITY, GAS SUPPLY SYSTEM TO BE IMPROVED FROM MONDAY’

The SNGPL had restored the gas supply to the Combined Natural Gas (CNG) sector, textile, cement, paper, fertilisers and food industries.