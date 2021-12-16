Gas supply suspension: APTMA summons emergency meeting

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has summoned a session to discuss the situation after the suspension of gas supply to 400 textile mills in Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

APTMA will decide on its next strategy and recommendations for the restoration of gas supply to the textile industries.

Yesterday, APTMA had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the halt in gas supply to the textile industries and demanded him to take immediate notice of the issue.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar said that textile industries are receiving an uninterrupted supply of gas.

In a tweet, energy minister said that the gas supply has only been decreased to the captive power plants.

Process gas is being supplied uninterrupted to textile. Only the gas that they were using for captive power plants has been curtailed. APTMA had also taken a court stay on its tarriff increase (due to rise in LNG prices) to USD 9/mmbtu from 6.5. 1/2 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) December 16, 2021

“All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has got stay order from court over hike in its tariff after the increase in LNG price, the minister said.

In export sectors, captive power plants or zero-rated sectors have power connections and the government has offered them nine cents flat rate. Hammad Azhar said that the SNGPL was supplying gas to 1890 units out of a total of 2300 process industries.

