Gas supply to remain suspended in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that gas supply will be temporarily suspended in certain areas of Karachi tonight [Thursday], ARY News reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson from SSGC stated that the suspension of supply is due to the relocation of a gas pipeline near Safora Chowrangi for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The spokesperson further confirmed that the areas in Karachi including Gulistan-e-Johar Blocks 1, 2, 3, 14, and 15, along with their surroundings will face a gas supply suspension from 11 PM to 4 AM.

It is worth mentioning here that the suspension comes at a time when Karachi is already facing a severe gas crisis due to a shortage in the SSGC system.

Many households have reported low gas pressure, with some residents even resorting to cooking on wood stoves.

On the other hand, leaking gas meters and pipelines in several areas are also adding to the frustrations of domestic and commercial users.

SSGC officials also reported a power failure at the Nimat Busal plant last Saturday night, which further disrupted gas supply to the city.

Residents have expressed concerns over the prolonged gas shortages, which have worsened over the past few weeks, causing significant inconvenience across Karachi.