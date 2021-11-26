Gas supply to remain suspended in these parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced that the gas supply would remain temporarily suspended in different Karachi localities on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the SSGC statement, the gas supply will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on Sunday in the F.B. Area Blocks 15,16,17,20,21 & 22 due to work on the SSGC gas pipeline near Sohrab Goth.

SSGC will try to complete the repair work as quickly as possible, the SSGC spokesperson said.

Due to work on SSGC gas pipeline near Sohrab Goth, gas supply to some areas including F.B. Area Blocks 15,16,17,20,21 & 22 will remain suspended for 14 Hrs from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Sunday, 28/11/2021.#SSGC will try to complete the job as quickly as possible — Salman A. Siddiqui (@SSGC_OSP) November 26, 2021

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) last week announced the suspension of gas supply to the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations every Sunday for 24 hours.

According to the SSGC authorities, the gas supply will remain suspended to the CNG stations from 8 am (Sunday) to 8 am (Monday).

In the first phase, the gas supply to CNG stations will remain suspended for 24 hours, the closure schedule can be extended upon the increase in the demand of the gas.

