No gas supply to CNG stations on Sundays, announces SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced there shall be no gas supply to the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations every Sunday for 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the SSGC authorities, the gas supply will remain suspended to the CNG stations from 8 am (Sunday) to 8 am (Monday).

In the first phase, the gas supply to CNG stations will remain suspended for 24 hours, the closure schedule can be extended upon the increase in the demand of the gas.

Earlier on Thursday, a sub-committee of the federal cabinet on Energy headed by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had announced to shut gas supply to the CNG sector in order to overcome shortages to household consumers.

During the meeting headed by Asad Umar, a detailed briefing was given on demand and supply of gas in the winter season along with load management options available with the government.

The meeting approved measures to safeguard the household consumers from being hit by the gas shortage and decided to ensure uninterrupted supply to them.

