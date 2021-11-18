Gas supply to CNG sector to remain shut in winter to fulfill household need  

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the federal cabinet on Energy headed by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar Thursday announced to shut gas supply to CNG sector in order to overcome shortages to household consumers, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting headed by Asad Umar, a detailed briefing was given on demand and supply of gas in the winter season along with load management options available with the government.

The meeting approved measures to safeguard the household consumers from being hit by the gas shortage and decided to ensure uninterrupted supply to them.

The meeting decided that the gas supply from the captive power plants would be diverted to household users besides also disconnecting the supply to the CNG sector.

Rather than the CNG sector, the meeting decided to ensure gas supply to the export sector.

The cabinet body on energy also mulled over a summary regarding an oil storage facility in Kemari and established a committee to be headed by SAPM on CPEC to look into the matter.

On November 12, a report quoted Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar saying that in order to meet natural gas shortages in the country, domestic consumers will be supplied gas three times a day for cooking only.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said the gas will be available at the time of breakfast, lunch and dinner, rejecting reports that the commodity would be provided thrice a week.

Talking about the government’s efforts to minimise gas shortages, he said talks with Russia on a gas pipeline are moving forward. A Russian delegation toured Pakistan a few days ago, he pointed out, adding it would again visit Pakistan for a new round of talks on the matter in the next two to three days.

Hammad Azhar said the country has secured 11 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the months of November and December.

