Friday, November 12, 2021
Web Desk

Gautam Gambhir is not pleased with David Warner, here's why

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has criticized Australian opener batter David Warner for showing a lack of sportsman spirit during the T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan.

The incident unfolded during Australia’s chase of the 177-run target in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan.

The ball slipped from Mohammad Hafeez and bounced multiple times while going down the leg side. Instead of leaving it, Warner came down the track and hit it over the leg-side boundary.Being called a no-ball, seven runs came off the first delivery of the eighth over.

However, this did not sit well with the former Indian cricketer who took to social media for lashing out at the left-handed Australian batter.

Moreover, he asked if all experts – who talk highly about sportsman spirit – will question the opening batsman’s display in the game.

There were netizens who had similar views as Gambhir’s.

David Warner made 49 from 30 deliveries with the help of three fours and as many sixes. His knock helped Australia defeat Pakistan in 19 overs and secure their spot in the final against New Zealand.

Web Desk

