Gautam Gambhir is not pleased with David Warner, here’s why

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has criticized Australian opener batter David Warner for showing a lack of sportsman spirit during the T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan.

The incident unfolded during Australia’s chase of the 177-run target in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan.

The ball slipped from Mohammad Hafeez and bounced multiple times while going down the leg side. Instead of leaving it, Warner came down the track and hit it over the leg-side boundary.Being called a no-ball, seven runs came off the first delivery of the eighth over.

However, this did not sit well with the former Indian cricketer who took to social media for lashing out at the left-handed Australian batter.

What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? pic.twitter.com/wVrssqOENW — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 11, 2021

Moreover, he asked if all experts – who talk highly about sportsman spirit – will question the opening batsman’s display in the game.

Gautam Gambhir – “Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne talk a lot about Sportsmanship, let’s see what they’ve to say about David Warner Six.

Ball slipped from Hafeez’s hand Warner shouldn’t have done that,

he stole 6 runs, I want to see if they tweet about it “#T20WorldCup #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/Cui0efrt6C — HashTag Cricket ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) November 11, 2021

There were netizens who had similar views as Gambhir’s.

David Warner joined team of few Australians who have in the past brought disgrace to the game by bowling underarm to the opponent.

Win hunger Australians, ball that slip from Hafeez Hand was hit to 6 n later took advantage of calling it No Ball, is this SPORTSMANSHIP. #PAKVSAUS https://t.co/XnyrCCMiCP pic.twitter.com/eVe6I6GslR — Striving for Secularism (@SecularTOI) November 12, 2021

@davidwarner31

Extremely shameful and unsportsmanlike act by you for hitting six on a dead ball by @MHafeez22

BTW, you guys are known for such things. Remember below the arm ball against NZ? — FS (@FaisalS21772380) November 12, 2021

Lots of respect for @GautamGambhir . He is a gentlemean identifying @davidwarner31 as culprit by hiting a dead ball which slipped out of @MHafeez22 ‘s hands. I saw Indian players & media very positive this world cup & thoroughly professional. #askthepavillion #T20WorldCup21 — Ali Raza Shah (@alirazashah84) November 12, 2021

The Shot By David Warner Against Hafeez Was Equal to Mankad.. — Maham Fatima 🇵🇰 (@MahamOfficial_2) November 11, 2021

now can we talk about how much david warner lacks sportsmanship? the ball slipped from hafeez’s hand, it was either way a dead ball. he did not let a dead ball go? truly disappointing — h (@wthhibaa) November 11, 2021

Aussies won the match but @davidwarner31 you lost the match… hitting six of a double bounce delivery from @MHafeez22 leaves a bad taste. It’s against the spirit of cricket. #T20WorldCup — ®️aminder (@ramindersays) November 11, 2021

David Warner made 49 from 30 deliveries with the help of three fours and as many sixes. His knock helped Australia defeat Pakistan in 19 overs and secure their spot in the final against New Zealand.

