Mohammad Hafeez writes thank you note for Sania Mirza

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has thanked his teammate Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza for organizing a birthday party for his spouse Nazia Hafeez.

He shared pictures of the two families celebrating the occasion on his official Twitter page.

The veteran all-rounder extended his birthday wishes to his wife. He thanked Sania Mirza for coming to the rescue and bringing a cake for her.

Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 i forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange birthday cake on time. pic.twitter.com/jDSCLtyV8l — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 26, 2021

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are part of the Pakistan side in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets in their group stage fixture by five wickets in Sharjah. The win took them to the top of Group 2 with four points. They are followed by Afghanistan who have two points. New Zealand, India and Scotland with zero points to their name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASports (@asportstv.pk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASports (@asportstv.pk)

Shoaib Malik anchored the side to victory against New Zealand with his unbeaten 26-run knock off 20 deliveries.

Hafeez made six-ball 11 and took a wicket as well.

Pakistan are scheduled to play Afghanistan on October 29 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium before heading to Abu Dhabi for playing against Namibia. Their last group stage match will be against Scotland in Sharjah on November 7.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!