ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: PM prays for green shirts’ win

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the hope that Pakistan would trounce India in Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup match, reported ARY News.

Speaking to his close aides before his departure for Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended good wishes for the green shirts ahead of their first clash against the arch-rivals in this year’s T20 World Cup.

Also Read: Pakistan announces 12-member squad for India clash

He noted that the team has talented players, praying for their victory in the high-octane fixture.

Earlier today, the prime minister Imran Khan departed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend an environment event, ‘Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit’, being held in Riyadh.

Also Read: Multiple big screens to be installed in Karachi

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and other members of his cabinet, Prime Minister Khan jetted off to the Kingdom from Islamabad on a three-day visit. He is undertaking the trip at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary also expressed the confidence that Pakistan will win the match. In a tweet today, he said the spirits are high.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!