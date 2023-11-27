19.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 27, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Gautam Gambhir predicts Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2024 final

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir predicted that Pakistan and India could play the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Gautam Gambhir, considered as one of India’s greatest opening batters, talked about the tournament with sporting website Sportskeeda. The former batter said the sides would meet in the round-robin stage and could clash in the final as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

The 42-year-old, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007, asked Pakistan and India fans to not celebrate the losses of the rival teams.

“India and Pakistan will compete against each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and they might also qualify for the final,” he said. “It shouldn’t be the case that supporters in India are in celebration mode if Pakistan lose against a team, or Pakistan fans go on a celebration spree if India fails.”

He said it is senseless to enjoy someone else’s defeat and such a “negative mindset” should change.

Gautam Gambhir added that people indulge in such behaviour for the sake of social media, adding that they should joy in their success and not in the pain of others.

Related – Gautam Gambhir reacts to Mohammad Kaif’s ‘best team’ statement

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.