Gautam Gambhir reveals biggest mistake of life

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is one of the country’s most celebrated cricketers. He was part of the squads that won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC World T20 2007.

Gautam Gambhir has made statements which have surprised and angered fans in the past. 

 

The former cricketer became the talk of the town when answering questions in the Bada Bharat Talk Show Season 2 show. He was asked what was the biggest regret in life. 

The ex-cricketer replied, “I should not have been a cricketer.” He did not disclose the reason behind the answer. 

 

It is to be noted, that Gautam Gambhir became a commentator following his retirement for all kinds of career. 

He launched his political career by joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He got elected as a Lok Sabha member, following his victory in the 2019 general elections.

 Gautam Gambhir is no stranger to stirring controversy. Earlier, a video of him making obscene gestures at the crowd during the India-Nepal Asia Cup 2023 fixture went viral. 

Gautam Gambhir, speaking about the moment, said his gestures were at Pakistan fans chanting anti-India slogans. 

He was exposed after Indian media shared a fact-check video. We can clearly see him making obscene gestures at fans cheering for former captain Virat Kohli. 

Ahead of the Pakistan-India fixture, Gautam Gambhir said India should not have played the match as it was an “insult to the Indian soldiers.”

He was exposed here as well as he was commentating with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram. 

Moreover, he got angry at India cricketers for showing sportsman spirit and having friendly interactions with their Pakistan counterparts following the sides’ rain-affected Asia Cup 2023 fixture.

