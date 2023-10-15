Gautam Gambhir slams Babar Azam’s ‘timid approach’ against India

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has slammed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his ‘timid approach’ against India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan failed to break their World Cup losing streak against India as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the arch-rivals in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan’s innings folded for a below-par 191 in 42.5 overs after being asked to bat first. The Green Shirts were 155/2 at one stage but suffered a collapse that saw them lose eight wickets for just 36 runs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 86 off 63 balls to put his team on the brink of victory. After his dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (53*) and KL Rahul (19*) completed the formalities and took India over the line with 117 deliveries to spare.

Following the match, Gautam Gambhir came down heavily on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who scored 50 runs off 58 balls.

Read More: Hardik Pandya reveals what led to Pakistan batting collapse

The former batter stated that Babar was seen as nervous during the match.

“Babar Azam has been extremely timid. Two batters cannot bat the same way in a partnership, one of them has to take chances. If you are playing for a fifty or your runs, you will get such results,” Gambhir said during a TV programme.

The 42-year-old went on to say that Pakistan had very strong batters and now there is not a single batter in the top order who is able to bat aggressively.

Read More: Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire: Gautam Gambhir

“Babar Azam has scored a lot of runs for himself but it’s been Pakistan’s history that they have liked to bat aggressively at the start, whether it was Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir or Taufeeq Umar, and they consolidate in the middle. However, here in the top three, there isn’t a single batter who can take on the opposition attack,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir further stated that the Green shirts should have adopted a more gutsy approach at the beginning of their innings.

“When you play against a top-quality attack, at times you discuss in the dressing room that you will play freely even if you get out for 150, you will not play timidly. If the top three get out early, then the No. 4 and No. 5 would consolidate,” he concluded.