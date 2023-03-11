Gautam Gambhir trolled after viral moment with Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi and his Indian counterpart Gautam Gambhir played against each other in the ongoing Legends League Cricket Masters tournament in Doha.

Shahid Afridi’s team Asia Lions registered a nine-run win over Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas.

An interesting moment took at the toss that led to Gautam Gambhir on the receiving end of serious trolling. It started when Shahid Afridi shook the Indian batter’s hand.

The latter did so but without looking the Pakistani player in the eye.

Social media bashed the left-handed batter for his unsportsmanlike behaviour. Here are their thoughts.

This is called humanity that always shown by legends like Shahid Afridi but Gautam gambhir always be a loser on and off the field — Aliyan Azhar (@call_ansari) March 11, 2023

Later, the former Indian cricketer did so when the latter checked on him after being hit by Abdul Razzaq’s delivery on the head.

BJP MP @GautamGambhir has long maintained a stance that India shouldn’t play Pakistan, even in ICC events. But, he himself has no qualms in playing against Pakistani cricketers and earning dough in some God-forsaken league! Perfect case of “Convenient Nationalism”! pic.twitter.com/atOL2csuyS — Asbah Farooqui (@AsbahFarooqui) March 11, 2023

Gautam gambhir khel hi khele rajniti kyun karte hai — VIKASH RANJAN (@harshranjan2014) March 11, 2023

What was the need of this @GautamGambhir ?!

Also @harbhajan_singh playing in this match. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/2JvEelC8cG — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) March 11, 2023

In the fixture, Asia Lions scored 165-6 in their 20 overs thanks to former Pakistani captain Misbah-ul-Haq’s half-century. The right-handed batter 73 from 50 balls after hitting two boundaries and four sixes. He put up a 108-run partnership with Sri Lankan batter Upul Tharanga.

Gautam Gambhir’s half-century went in vain as the side managed 156-8 in their 20 overs.

The left-handed batter made 54 from 39 balls. His knock included seven boundaries. He put on a 50-run stand with Indian batter Murali Vijay (25 off 19).

Pakistani cricketer Sohail Tanvir took three wickets for the Asia side.

