Ushna Shah has something to say about Shahid Afridi

Actor Ushna Shah said prolific cricketer Shahid Afridi is hands down the most humble person despite being a celebrity of huge status.

The Balaa star recalled how the interaction between her and the swashbuckling all-rounder during a flight in a tweet.

“On a flight with Shahid Afridi bhai,” she tweeted. “Hands down the biggest star in Pakistan yet so humble. Blessed me with encouragement & duas & SO gracious & kind to everyone who would come up to him, especially children.”

On a flight with @SAfridiOfficial bhai. Hands down the biggest star in Pakistan yet so humble. Blessed me with encouragement & duas & SO gracious & kind to everyone who would come up to him, especially children.

Lala ney dil jeet liya 🇵🇰 👍 — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 11, 2022

The social media couldn’t stop agreeing with her.

A tree with heavily occupied by fruits always gonna be little bit downwards so same things happened with good heart ❤️ people.

Both of you guys are sunshine 🌟 of Pakistan. Keep it onwards. — Rajendra Sangroula (@RajendraSang20) January 11, 2022

One of the biggest super star of pakistan cricket shahid afridi beshak Allah jisko chahy izat dy — Shabbir Ahmed (@Shabbir84790728) January 11, 2022

Both u rise nd shine my dear — IRFAN✍️T (@RatherIrshad05) January 11, 2022

Shahid Afridi is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world. He has played 524 international matches across all three platforms namely Test, ODI and T20I.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

He has 17,737 international runs to his name and 541 wickets.

Ushna Shah, who has a huge fan following on social media, has proved her name in the entertainment industry as she has played diverse roles in superhit serials with Balaa and Cheekh being one of them.

Comments