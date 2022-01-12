Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Ushna Shah has something to say about Shahid Afridi

Actor Ushna Shah said prolific cricketer Shahid Afridi is hands down the most humble person despite being a celebrity of huge status.

The Balaa star recalled how the interaction between her and the swashbuckling all-rounder during a flight in a tweet.

“On a flight with Shahid Afridi bhai,” she tweeted. “Hands down the biggest star in Pakistan yet so humble. Blessed me with encouragement & duas & SO gracious & kind to everyone who would come up to him, especially children.”

The social media couldn’t stop agreeing with her.

Shahid Afridi is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world. He has played 524 international matches across all three platforms namely Test, ODI and T20I.

 

He has 17,737 international runs to his name and 541 wickets.

Ushna Shah, who has a huge fan following on social media, has proved her name in the entertainment industry as she has played diverse roles in superhit serials with Balaa and Cheekh being one of them.

