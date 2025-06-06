Gaza ‘Freedom Flotilla’ rescues Libyan migrants in Mediterranean Sea

Gaza ‘Freedom flotilla’, a humanitarian aid ship that departed Sicily on Sunday, rescued four Libyan migrants in the Mediterranean Sea

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is among 12 international campaigners aboard the Madleen. The humanitarian aid ship is a part of an effort to break Israel’s sea blockade on Gaza and raise awareness of the worsening humanitarian crisis there.

According to the coalition, the rescue occurred after a group of people jumped from a deflating boat to avoid capture by the Libyan coast guard.

Alerted by the EU’s Frontex agency, the Madleen deployed an inflatable raft to save the swimmers just as a Libyan patrol approached the scene.

The activists condemned the forced return of the remaining migrants to Libya, where rights groups have documented widespread abuse and mistreatment of detainees.

The coalition is now urging Italy, Greece, and Malta to allow those rescued aboard the Madleen to disembark safely in Europe.

The Madleen’s mission to Gaza is expected to take seven days and includes high-profile passengers such as Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French Member of the European Parliament of Palestinian descent.

Hassan has been barred from entering Israel due to her criticism of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla’s voyage comes amid dire conditions in Gaza. Following nearly three months of blockade pressure on Hamas, Israel has only recently begun allowing limited humanitarian aid into the enclave.

The World Food Programme warns that famine looms, with nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents suffering acute malnutrition and 20% on the brink of starvation.