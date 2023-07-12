GB CM candidate turns out to be declared absconder

MARDAN: The candidate for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister (CM) Gulbar Khan candidate turned out to be a declared absconder, ARY News reported.

As per details, it was revealed Gulbar Khan, candidate for CM Gilgit Baltistan is wanted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

In July 2015, a case of the fake cheque was registered against CM GB candidate Gulbar Khan and the court in Mardan also issued his arrest warrants as well.

The accused tried to cash Rs 2.2 million which was fake and Senator Faisal Kareem from Mardan took the matter to court.

Earlier, fissures emerged in Gilgit-Baltistan PTI with a forward block in the party led by health minister Haji Gulbar Khan.

The situation unfolds in the aftermath of the disqualification of GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid by the regional court.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court had disqualified chief minister Khalid Khursheed Khan in a fake degree case.

Haji Gulbar Khan has claimed to have the support of seven to eight estranged PTI members of the GB Legislative Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which has a majority in the legislature with 22 members, has nominated Raja Azam Khan as its candidate for the next chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

Amjad Hussain Advocate, PTI’s Raja Azam, PML-N’s Engineer Mohammad Anwar, and JUI’s Rehmat Khaliq have submitted their nomination papers for the chief minister’s election.