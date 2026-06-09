DIAMER: The Election Commission has declared the polling at three polling stations in constituency GB-16 void, ARY News reported.

According to the Commission, re-polling has been ordered at Gichi, Thor Khaya, and BHU Thor Seri polling stations. The decision was taken on the request of candidate Imam Malik and based on the report submitted by the District Returning Officer.

The Commission stated that the polling process was affected due to stone-pelting, firing incidents, and a deteriorating law and order situation. Re-polling at the three stations will now be held on June 15.

Meanwhile, unofficial and preliminary results from GBA-16 (Diamer-II) indicate that independent candidate Imam Malik has won the seat. According to the count, he secured 6,664 votes, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ataullah came in second with 5,273 votes.

On a broader level, unofficial results from the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections held on 24 seats show that counting is still underway. Early trends indicate the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged as the leading party, winning multiple constituencies.

According to available unofficial results from 19 out of 24 constituencies, the PPP has secured nine seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with three seats, independent candidates with six seats, and the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) with one seat.

All results remain preliminary and unofficial, pending formal confirmation by the Election Commission.

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