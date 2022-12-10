GCU VC claims ‘received threats by edu minister after Imran Khan’s speech’

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Asghar Zaidi claimed Saturday that he received threats from the federal education minister after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s speech at the Sargodha University, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News, VC Asghar Zaidi claimed that the education minister had threatened him with severe consequences after Imran Khan was invited to address the GCU students in October. He expressed surprise over the reaction by the prominent public office holders like he committed a big crime.

Zaidi said that he does not care about the threats and now he will wait to see the ‘harsh punishment’ which was promised by the high-ups. The GCU VC challenged the high-ups to announce a punishment.

Asghar Zaidi said that the varsity administration will welcome people who have different points of view and inviting Imran Khan was one of the varsity’s traditional practices.

He added that he and Imran Khan had decided that it will not be a political rally. “Imran Khan had given his political point of view but nowadays, politics is involved in every walk of life. We are ready to give other political leaders to give their points of view here.”

He reminded that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-chairman Maryam Nawaz had also addressed the GCU events during the laptop distribution ceremony.

GCU VC Asghar Zaidi announced to organise a dialogue event in which all leaders of the political parties will be invited ahead of the general elections.

He criticised that the incumbent government has removed him from the search committee for allowing Imran Khan to deliver his speech at GCU. He added that the GCU had named its media department after Arshad Sharif’s name after his martyrdom.

In October, Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rehman had written to all public sector universities’ Vice Chancellors to ban political activities within the university premises.

The decision came after multiple universities including the Government College (GC) University Lahore, and Sargodha University invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to address the students.

The letter written by the Governor read that entry of political leaders to the universities is not banned however, no political program would be allowed to be held in the universities.

He added that educational institutes should be used as a platform to spread hatred and political agendas. Universities should be utilized for educational purposes only, he added.

Comments