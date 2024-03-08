GDA announces to boycott presidential election

KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi said that his party would boycott the presidential election set to be held on March 9, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi also announced support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in protest against what he called rigging in the elections, urging GDA workers to participate in the protest.

“Our joint struggle aims to give a mandate to the real representatives of the people,” the GDA leader added.

He said that the results of the General Elections 2024 are results are still coming, adding that the mandate belongs to someone and being awarded to someone else.

Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi said that the GDA rejected the elections and that its ‘peaceful’ protest would continue till the logical end.

“Our protest will continue until the illegitimate government goes back home. We have to protect the votes of the people,” the GDA leader added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA managed to secure two general seats of the Sindh Assembly while its one lawmaker has also been notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on reserved seat for women. However, the Pir Pagara led party announced that its lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly would not take oath as a protest.

Earlier on February 21, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) announced to initiate a protest against alleged rigging in the general election 2024.

The alliance’s decision to join forces was announced following a meeting between PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem at the residence of GDA’s Pir Sadaruddin Shah.

The coalition, formed in response to alleged rigging during recent elections, underscores the growing concerns within various political factions regarding the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.