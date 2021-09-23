Setback for GDA as Mehtab Akbar Rashdi joins PPP

KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has suffered a major setback in Sindh as former PML-F MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi along with his companions joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

She made a decision during a meeting with the President of the PPP Women Wing, Sindh, Faryal Talpur held in Karachi here on Thursday.

The PPP leader and MPA Faryal Talpur visited the residence of former MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi. The former MPA was a close associate of GDA chief and PML-F President Pir Pagara.

It may be recalled that the Mehtab Akbar was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League (F) on a reserved seat for women in the 2013 Pakistani general elections.

